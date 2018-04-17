Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed to drivers with dashboard cameras who may have captured the incident

Police are hunting for a suspected armed robber who threatened staff at a bank in Denbighshire.

North Wales Police said no-one was hurt in the incident at HSBC on Vale Street in Denbigh, just before 10:30 BST on Tuesday.

A man threatened staff with what is believed to be a weapon concealed in a bag before stealing cash.

The force said he then left in the direction of the multi-storey car park.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously as well as drivers with dashboard cameras who were in the area at the time.

No further details about the robbery can be released for "operational reasons", police added.