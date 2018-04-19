Image caption Matthew Cassidy died after the attack in Connah's Quay

A man accused of murdering a teenager in a drugs dispute said he was with his mother on the day the attack happened.

Matthew Cassidy, of Huyton, Liverpool, was stabbed to death in the stairwell of a block of flats on Connah's Quay High Street on 29 May.

David Woods, 20, has admitted murdering the 19-year-old. He changed his plea to guilty during the trial after he was secretly recorded in prison.

Leslie Baines, 48, is also on trial for murder and denies any involvement.

He said he could not remember where he was at specific times because he had been drinking but added: "I were with my mum all day."

'Stabbed somebody up'

Two men were seen leaving the flats before Mr Cassidy was found and the prosecution alleges they were Woods and Baines.

Mr Baines, of Connah's Quay, denied he was one of the men and claimed his co-defendant told him he had "stabbed somebody up".

He said he got Woods's blood on his trainers after he went to his house to "score" and found him "bleeding profusely" in the kitchen.

Woods, who the court heard was leader of a drugs gang, was recorded at Altcourse Prison in Liverpool admitting the murder.

The trial continues.