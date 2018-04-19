Image copyright Google Image caption North Wales Police is investigating the cause of the fire

A man has died in a house fire in Wrexham.

Emergency services were called to the house in Crescent Close earlier at about 12:20 BST.

Two fire crews were sent to the property and used a hose reel jet to tackle the flames.

North Wales Police said the cause of the blaze is not known at this stage, and a joint investigation with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is now under way.