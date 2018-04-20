A man was taken to hospital following an "unprovoked" attack while waiting for a bus in Bangor, police have said.

The 61-year-old was assaulted while waiting at the 'Bethesda' bus stop on Ffordd Gwynedd at about 22:00 BST on Thursday. It is not yet clear what his injuries are.

North Wales Police said it was an unprovoked assault on a man who was "just waiting for his bus".

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

The victim is being treated at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

Police said a few people were in the area at the time of the incident and are asking them to contact them to help with the investigation.