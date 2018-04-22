Two die after Porsche crash on A525 Denbigh bypass
- 22 April 2018
Two people have died in a car crash in Denbighshire.
North Wales Police said a blue Porsche Cayman crashed on the A525 Denbigh bypass at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.
Supt Int Mark Pierce from North Wales Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in the collision during this difficult time."
He appealed for anyone with any information or dash cam footage to contact the force.