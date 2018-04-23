North East Wales

Man, 18, arrested over HSBC Denbigh bank robbery

  • 23 April 2018
HSBC on Vale Street, Denbigh, Image copyright Google
Image caption Staff were threatened at the HSBC in Vale Street, Denbigh, on 17 April

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following a raid at a bank in Denbighshire.

Staff were threatened and cash taken at the HSBC in Vale Street, Denbigh, just before 10:30 BST on 17 April.

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident and have previously asked for people to check dashcam footage.

An 18-year-old man has been released under investigation, North Wales Police said.

