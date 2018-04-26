Image caption Matthew Cassidy died after the attack in Connah's Quay

A second man has been convicted of murdering a teenager in a row over selling drugs.

Matthew Cassidy, 19, from Merseyside, died after being stabbed nine times in the stairwell of a block of flats in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, last year.

A jury at Mold Crown Court found Leslie Baines, 48, from Deeside, guilty after a two-week trial.

David Woods, 20, from Liverpool, had denied murder but changed his plea earlier in the trial.

Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Leslie Baines claimed he was at his mother's home at the time of the murder

Mr Cassidy of Huyton, Knowsley, was stabbed at Bethel Place flats last May.

Jurors had previously heard that a woman heard a man's voice shouting "I will kill you" followed by a "screech".

The prosecution said Mr Cassidy was a drug dealer operating on Deeside who was stabbed during a dispute over the sale of hard drugs.

Woods initially pleaded not guilty but later admitted murder - while his co-defendant Baines continued to claim he was innocent.

Two men matching their description were seen leaving the block of flats moments after Mr Cassidy was found.

Forensic scientists said the fatal wound to the teenager's chest, which pierced his heart, happened on the ground floor - after he had fallen or been dragged down a flight of stairs.