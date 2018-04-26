Image copyright Google Image caption The home was on Derby Road in Wrexham

A care worker was struck off after footage emerged of her being driven in a car by two teenagers with no licences and no insurance.

Debra Lloyd told a Social Care Wales fitness to practice panel she did not report the two incidents because one of the boys had threatened her.

She worked at a now-closed residential home in Derby Road, Wrexham.

The incidents came to light after footage from the pair's phones was found on the home's computer.

Mrs Lloyd, a former teaching assistant, had started work for the Keys Group a couple of months earlier in January 2016, and was still in her probationary period.

'Challenging situation'

She told the panel at the Beaufort Park Hotel, New Brighton, on both occasions the keys were snatched from her hand.

Mrs Lloyd also said she did not pose a risk to service users, and was now able to cope better with challenging behaviour.

"I have learned from this and would never put myself in this position again," she said.

But the panel found her fitness to practise was impaired and she had shown no real insight into the seriousness of her failings, instead blaming others for the situation.

Chair Eileen Schott said: "We cannot be satisfied that, put in a challenging situation, you would not put your own needs first."