Image copyright Google Image caption The first of the three cameras will be put in place at Junction 30 of the A55 at Rhuallt Hill

A stretch of dual carriageway in Denbighshire is to trial an average speed camera to improve road safety, the transport secretary has said.

A study in March found more than half of cars travelling along the A55 westbound at Rhuallt Hill exceeded the 70mph speed limit.

Cameras will be put in at junctions 30, 29 and 28 and are likely to be operational from mid-May.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said road safety was "an absolute priority".

Image caption Economy and Transport Secretary Ken Skates said the new cameras would make the road safer

The recent study collected data from 394,326 vehicles and found that 217,642 had been travelling at more than 70mph.

"The number of vehicles found to be travelling beyond the speed threshold on this part of the carriageway is of great concern and the measures we will now put in place will improve the safety of the travelling public, help cut the amount of collisions in the area and strengthen the resilience of the A55," Mr Skates said.