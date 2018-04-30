Image copyright Silverlining Furniture

The world's super-rich are heading to Wrexham to source exclusively designed furniture to adorn their extraordinary homes, with price tags to match.

Clients think nothing of spending £200,000 on a unique piece.

From high chairs to tables and cabinets, each creation is exclusively designed to be a functional work of art.

An elephant high chair at up to £80,000 doubles as a toy, making noises when its tail or trunk is touched.

Silverlining Furniture has been building a reputation with its rich clients for over thirty years. David Bowie was rumoured to be a fan.

Sometimes clients fly in, don aprons and "work" alongside the master furniture makers to create the pieces.

Recent projects include a waterproof exterior TV cabinet made of white granite, a monolithic bar fashioned from fish skin and black walnut and a letter collector's cabinet which keeps paper in museum conservation conditions.

A lot of value is placed on the provenance of the materials used. A 232-year-old reindeer hide used in one creation was traced back to a vessel that sunk in the 18th century.

Semi-fossilised bog oak preserved for more than 3,000 years was sourced to fit the requirements of another project.

The projects can involve up to 4,000 hours of artisans' time. Once ready for shipping, the craftspeople fly anywhere in the world to assemble and install the furniture in the client's premises.

Each piece is tailor-made; a desk will not only be measured to determine the user's height and leg length but will also include options that reflect the client's choice in writing paper, computer or lighting.

Silverlining Furniture was founded by Mark Boddington in 1985. Part of the Manchester brewery dynasty, he decided early in life that he did not want to follow in his family's footsteps.

Instead he took up furniture making and aimed to become one of the world's most inspirational in his craft. This month his efforts to export his works were rewarded with a Queens Award for Enterprise.