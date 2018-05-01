Image copyright PA Image caption The incident happened at the Shell Service Station, Rhyl Road, Denbigh

A 30-year-old man has been charged with robbery following an incident at a petrol station in Denbigh on Sunday.

A man from Denbigh was also charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon after the incident at the Shell service station on Rhyl Road.

He will appear before Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Det Ch Insp Neil Harrison said: "This was a particularly nasty incident during which the young female store assistant was assaulted."

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.