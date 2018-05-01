Image copyright FAW Image caption A multimillion-pound investment would establish a new national football development centre for north Wales

Plans for a national football development centre in north Wales could help inspire a new generation of stars - to add to names like Ian Rush, Gary Speed, and Neville Southall.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) wants to invest in Wrexham's Colliers Park facilities at Gresford.

The new National Football Development Centre would deliver training, coach education and player development.

Wrexham councillors will discuss the plans on Tuesday.

The former Wrexham football club training ground is now owned by Glyndwr University, which is in discussions with the FAW on delivering the proposals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Who will be the next Welsh football legends from north Wales - like Gary Speed, Ian Rush, and Neville Southall

It would establish a national training ground to improve both national and regional players, and help support grassroots and community football initiatives.

Glyndwr University has already said it "fully supports" the FAW's vision for the ground, which will also benefit its students on football and sports coaching degrees.