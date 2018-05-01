Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Smoke can be seen billowing from the plant

A large fire has broken out at a recycling plant, causing plumes of smoke that can be seen from miles away.

Smoke is billowing from Factory Road on Deeside Industrial Estate, Flintshire.

Firefighters were called at about 15:15 BST and crews from Wrexham, Flint, Buckley, Mold, Llandudno and Deeside are dealing with the blaze.

Motorists have been warned the fire could affect traffic on the A494 and nearby residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.

The road is closed between Chemistry Lane and Factory Lane and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service asked members of the public to stay away from the area.

North Wales Police said officers were called to the plant, that deals with plastics, at about 15:45.