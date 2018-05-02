Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Smoke could be seen billowing from the plant on Tuesday

Firefighters are still battling a recycling plant blaze that broke out on Tuesday afternoon, with residents warned to stay away from the scene.

The plastics fire broke out at Sandycroft, Flintshire, at 15;15 BST, with smoke plumes seen miles away.

After battling it through the night, four fire engines remain at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Factory Road remained closed, with residents warned to keep doors and windows closed.

It is shut between Chemistry Lane and Prince William Avenue, with fire officers liaising with the authorities about when restrictions can be lifted.