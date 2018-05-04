Image copyright Claire Jones/Twitter Image caption The road was shut in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land

A major road in Wrexham has been closed after a crash involving two cars and a motorbike.

The A483 has been shut in both directions between the B5102 at Station Road and the A55 J38 Posthouse roundabout.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, have been sent to the scene.

Slow traffic is reported around the incident.