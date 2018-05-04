Wrexham's A483 shut after cars and motorbike crash
- 4 May 2018
A major road in Wrexham has been closed after a crash involving two cars and a motorbike.
The A483 has been shut in both directions between the B5102 at Station Road and the A55 J38 Posthouse roundabout.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, have been sent to the scene.
Slow traffic is reported around the incident.