Wrexham roads closed after serious motorbike crash
- 4 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A serious crash involving a motorbike has closed roads around Wrexham.
The incident happened on the A483 junction with the A525 Ruthin Road, with other routes closed to allow emergency services to attend.
It happened at about 16:30 BST on Friday, with the air ambulance reported to have been called to help take the injured to hospital.
North Wales Police have warned of possible congestion while emergency services deal with the incident.