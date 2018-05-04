Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the northbound exit slip road of the A483

A serious crash involving a motorbike has closed roads around Wrexham.

The incident happened on the A483 junction with the A525 Ruthin Road, with other routes closed to allow emergency services to attend.

It happened at about 16:30 BST on Friday, with the air ambulance reported to have been called to help take the injured to hospital.

North Wales Police have warned of possible congestion while emergency services deal with the incident.