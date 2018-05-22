Image copyright BCUHB Image caption Zena Edwards was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital with a stab wound in her back on 6 May

A woman has been sentenced after admitting racially abusing a doctor who tried to treat her for a stab wound.

Zena Edwards, 18, from Llandudno, Conwy, was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital on 6 May after police found her with a stab wound in her back.

She spat at two police officers and was found with a small amount of cocaine, Llandudno Magistrates' Court heard.

Edwards was given a community order, 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £720 in fines and costs.

During the trial, she pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer and possession of cocaine.

When she arrived at Glan Clwyd, Edwards told the doctor who tried to treat her: "You can't clean it. You are dirty yourself."

She had been arrested earlier that morning after two officers went to a flat in Rhyl in Denbighshire, and found her asleep in a bedroom.

When they tried to handcuff her she spat in their faces.

Andy Hutchinson, defending, said Edwards did not know how she had been stabbed because she was at a party and under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

"She is not a racist but it was a poor choice of words," he said.