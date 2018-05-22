Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Glynn Jones told police he was on his way to see his girlfriend, but could not explain why he was in Holywell

A drink-driver tried to flee the scene of crash only to plough into a pile of manure, a court heard.

Glynn Jones, 31, hit a parked car in Holywell, Flintshire, on 7 May but drove off after the owner came outside.

He drove down a farm track but crashed and embedded the front end of his Audi A3 in the manure. Police found him standing up to his shins in slurry.

Jones, of Rhyl, Denbighshire, was banned from driving for three-and-a-half years at Mold Magistrates' Court.

He became abusive and threatening when police tried to take him to hospital so he was instead taken to a police station, where he refused to provide a breath test but admitted he had drunk three glasses of brandy.

While in the police car, he said he knew he had done wrong, was over the limit and was disqualified from driving.

'Stupid mistake'

Jones admitted failing to provide a specimen of alcohol, driving while disqualified and with no insurance, failing to stop after an accident and a public order offence after he became threatening at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan.

He was also given a 12-month community order, must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and was placed on a six-month alcohol treatment course.

Sarah Yates, defending, said Jones made full admissions and admitted he had made a stupid mistake.

She told the court he had been having problems ensuring contact with his son.

"He began drinking and became very low," she said.

"He made decisions which he would not have done but for the fact that he had been drinking."