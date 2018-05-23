Train services between Wrexham and Shotton have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train.

The incident happened at Gwersyllt, just north of Wrexham, at about 10:45 BST and is affecting services to and from Bidston on the Wirral Peninsula.

Buses are replacing trains between Wrexham General and Bidston and Arriva Trains Wales have warned the incident could cause disruption until 13:00.

Arriva say services in the area may be cancelled or delayed by 60 minutes.