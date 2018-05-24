Image copyright Google Image caption Wrexham MP Ian Lucas said public transport issues would make a move difficult for elderly patients

Transferring GP services away from a Wrexham community would be "unacceptable", the area's MP said.

In April, Alyn Family Doctors put forward proposals to move services from Gresford to surgeries in Llay and Rossett.

It is gathering feedback from residents and will present findings to Betsi Cadwaladr health board in July.

Wrexham MP Ian Lucas said public transport issues would make a move difficult for elderly patients.

In a joint letter with AM Lesley Griffiths, he outlined "clear flaws" in reducing a service when demand was increasing.

While the practice has not formally applied to transfer services yet, a letter from health secretary Vaughan Gething said he was expecting one.

"Whether services are provided by Alyn Family Doctors or an alternative practice, I firmly believe a GP surgery should remain in the village," Ms Griffiths said.

Feedback from residents will be presented to Betsi Cadwaladr health board's primary care panel on 2 July.