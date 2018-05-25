Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Top (L-R): Annie Roberts, Andrew Dodd, Brian Craig, Christina Fisher, Craig Anholm, David Jenkins. Bottom: Helen Massey, Colin Mark Sullivan, Macauley Dodd, Maureen Jenkins, Samantha Fletcher and Scott Watson

A drugs gang that imported £2m of steroids from Asia have received jail sentences totalling more than 45 years.

Mold Crown Court heard that a "sophisticated operation" bought in raw steroids and planned to manufacture them at a plant in north Wales.

As well as finding stacks of parcels across several addresses, police believe the gang netted £1.2m in two years.

Among the 16-member gang was a 68-year-old with no previous convictions.

Judge Huw Rees said: "It is a hallmark of this case that it involves some people of previous good character and some mature people who have been tempted to make a greedy profit without thought for the consequences they were imposing on others."

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption During raids police found the raw steroids contained within food packaging

The investigation started three years ago after customs officers seized parcels headed for Deeside, Flint and Ruthin.

It prompted North Wales Police to launch Operation Fasti, which culminated in search warrants being executed in north Wales, West Yorkshire, Bedfordshire, Oxford and London.

Detectives found the imported drugs were often disguised as food products. The raw steroids were then re-processed before being sold online.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption As well as steroids, police found large quantities of cash during the raids

Officers said the websites set up by the gang gave customers the belief the drugs were legal and produced in sterile laboratory conditions.

Investigating Officer Det Con Ian Millington said: "This could not have been further from the truth and the laboratory when found was in a dirty and dusty outbuilding at an address linked to some of the defendants."

Fourteen of the defendants were sentenced on Friday. Two more of the gang will learn their fate at a future date.

The Crown Prosecution Service said a proceeds of crime hearing, which can seize assets and money, will take place in April 2019.

The gang's sentences

David Jenkins, 37, Flint, six years in prison

Andrew Dodd, 51, Conwy, five years in prison

Macauley Dodd, 23, Henryd: five years in prison

Scott Watson, 36, of Sealand Avenue, Garden City, four years and two months in prison

Joshua Jones, 28, of Castleford, four years in prison

Abbie Roberts, 25, Flint, three years and four months in prison

Helen Massey, 46, Shotton, three years and four months in prison

Samantha Fletcher, 47, Flint, three years and four months in prison

Brian Craig, 63, of Shotton, three years in prison

Craig Anholm, 47, of Castleford, two years and eight months in prison

Colin Mark Sullivan, 37, Hawarden, two years and five months in prison

Maureen Jenkins, 68, Fairway, Sandycroft, 20 months in prison

Christina Fisher, 45, Castlefield, West Yorkshire, 18 months in prison

Joseph Taylor-Hannah, 28, of Huddersfield, nine months suspended for 12 months and 200 hours of unpaid work