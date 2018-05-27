Image copyright Gerald England/Geograph Image caption The incident happened on Rhyl beach near the Palace flats

Two teenagers were taken to hospital after going into the sea to retrieve a football.

The coastguard and Rhyl RNLI were called to the scene at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.

Paul Frost, duty coxswain for Rhyl RNLI, said one boy was unconscious after suffering cold water shock while another appeared hypothermic.

He warned: "The water is still very cold even at this time of year."

Mr Frost said the pair were part of a group of teenagers who had been playing football on the beach.

"It appears the football went into the sea and two of the party decided to go out and get it.

"As they hit the water, one of them succumbed to cold water shock and had to be dragged out by the others. Another person appeared to be hypothermic.

"The inshore lifeboat launched and got there just after they were pulled out."

He said the lifeboat crew and coastguard worked together to help the pair until an ambulance arrived.

"One lad was unconscious and he was given oxygen and casualty care. The second person was cold and shivering and he was warmed up," he added.