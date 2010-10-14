Image caption Jeyes Ltd employs 193 workers at the plant

Thirty-six jobs are under threat at a cleaning products factory in Mold, Flintshire.

Jeyes Ltd, which employs 193 workers at the plant, is starting consultations on transferring an automatic packaging operation to another part of the group.

Nicholas Goodwin, chief financial officer, said the firm had to consider "some difficult options" to ensure its continued health.

"We understand the concern that this will undoubtedly cause," he said.

The facility, which opened in 1979, manufactures cleaning products for catering, housekeeping, air care, floor care, laundry and general cleaning.

Mr Goodwin said a full and proper consultation with staff would begin shortly and the firm would not reach a decision until that had concluded.

He added: "We, like many other businesses, are facing tough economic conditions and strong competition around the world."