Man bailed over girls' attempted abduction on Anglesey
- 1 December 2010
A 37-year-old man arrested in connection with an attempted abduction of two 12-year-old girls has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident, at Rhostrehwfa near Llangefni, just before 1800 GMT on Monday.
At the time police said incidents of this sort are "very rare" locally.
Witnesses can call police on 0845 6071002.