Image caption Leon Jones was murdered in Holyhead in 2009

Police on Anglesey are starting a second amnesty to educate people about the dangers of carrying knives.

The month-long campaign begins at police stations on Saturday.

A 'Dump a Knife, Save a Life' campaign was set up by Dave Hughes in Holyhead after the murder of Leon Jones, 21, in November 2009.

"This is the second such amnesty we've held on Anglesey," said neighbourhood policing sergeant Andrew McGregor.

"Although we know knife crime is low on the island we know there are public concerns," he added.

Sgt McGregor said this time the campaign would be aimed at educating people about the consequences of carrying knives.

This includes presentations to youngsters, community work and working with licensees to ensure knives are not taken into premises.

"Carrying a knife is not acceptable and it does not keep you safe, it is an offence and you are actually putting yourself in danger of your weapon being used against you," Sgt McGregor added.

"Running such a campaign will allow us to remove knives from circulation, further reducing the risk to the public."

Red disposal bins will be located at Holyhead and Llangefni police stations, but people can also take their unwanted knives to stations in Menai Bridge, Gaerwen, Benllech, Valley and Amlwch.

Scott Whitley, also from Holyhead, is serving life in prison for Mr Jones's murder.

Dave Hughes from Holyhead set up the 'Dump a Knife, Save a Life' campaign following the death in November 2009.

In vain

It involved officers going to schools to speak to pupils about the dangers of knife crime.

"We would like to thank all those who took advantage of the last knife amnesty, however we are asking for your support once again," he said.

"Leon's family have taken comfort from the campaign, let's not allow Leon's death be in vain," he added.

During the two-month knife amnesty on Anglesey in 2009, 210 knives were handed in.

Over the last 12 months there have been seven incidents involving knives on Anglesey, including wounding and going equipped for stealing, where people have been charged.