North West Wales

Anglesey to Isle of Man flights return for summer

  • 1 June 2011
A Manx2.com plane on the runway
Image caption Manx2.com also flies from Anglesey to Cardiff

A summer air service between Anglesey and the Isle of Man is taking off for a second year.

Manx2 says the flights will run for three months until early September.

The company operated a short season of flights between the two islands last summer and said it boosted tourism at both destinations.

Earlier this year the company won a Welsh Government contract to provide flights between Anglesey and Cardiff for the next four years.

Manx2.com chairman Noel Hayes said: "We had great feedback on the short season we operated last year and so are delighted to again be able to offer passengers a unique opportunity to visit Anglesey by air, this year for over three months."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites