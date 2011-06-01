Image caption Manx2.com also flies from Anglesey to Cardiff

A summer air service between Anglesey and the Isle of Man is taking off for a second year.

Manx2 says the flights will run for three months until early September.

The company operated a short season of flights between the two islands last summer and said it boosted tourism at both destinations.

Earlier this year the company won a Welsh Government contract to provide flights between Anglesey and Cardiff for the next four years.

Manx2.com chairman Noel Hayes said: "We had great feedback on the short season we operated last year and so are delighted to again be able to offer passengers a unique opportunity to visit Anglesey by air, this year for over three months."