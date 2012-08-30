Image caption Anthony Lewis has been missing since 5 July

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 64-year-old man who has been missing for nearly two months.

Anthony Lewis, from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, was last seen on 5 July and his car was found in Snowdonia a week later.

Cheshire Police say they believe he might be in north Wales.

Officers have been searching in Trefriw, near Llanrwst, where his vehicle was found.

Insp Sharon Case of Cheshire Police said: "We are very concerned for Anthony's safety and wellbeing and to have been missing for this long is of great concern to us and his family.

"I would ask that the local communities think about whether they may have seen Anthony and contact Cheshire Police with any information that may assist us in tracing his whereabouts. We thank the media for their continued support."

Police are also appealing to Mr Lewis himself to make contact with police or a family member, to provide reassurance that he is safe and well.

Sgt Carl Ellis of Cheshire Police said the search for Mr Lewis had involved North Wales Police, mountain rescuers, search and rescue dogs, police officers and dog handlers and a police underwater search team.

Anyone with information about Mr Lewis's whereabouts can contact Cheshire Police, quoting incident 871 of 5 July, 2012.