Unsafe pylon affects Harlech to Porthmadog train services

Image caption Daytime services should not be affected by the work, said the rail company

Early morning and evening train services between Harlech and Porthmadog in Gwynedd are being suspended from Monday for repairs on an unsafe pylon.

National Grid engineers need to stabilise the pylon in the estuary of the River Dwyryd near Porthmadog.

The Cambrian Coast Line railway is at risk from the overhead cables falling and a precautionary 100m exclusion zone has been set up.

Daytime services should not be affected, Arriva Trains Wales said.

Engineers will monitor the situation between 07.20 to 18.45 BST to ensure it is safe to operate a train service under the cables, the train operator said in a statement.

Road closures

We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by the disruption Arriva Train Wals

Daytime services, including school train services, are not expected to be affected by the repair work. However, they may be subject to last-minute delays or cancelations.

One of the foundations that supports the pylon at Llandecwyn has eroded, causing it to list slightly and National Grid engineers are due to work on it.

Trains will run at booked times between Machynlleth and Harlech, and Porthmadog and Pwllheli with replacement road transport operating between Harlech and Porthmadog.

The unsafe pylon has also led to road closures and local diversions, meaning the replacement road transport is unable to call at Llandecwyn station.

A spokesman said customers were advised to check their website for service updates before travelling.