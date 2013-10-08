999 hoaxer, Gwen Mitchelmore, given restraining order

A court has banned a Gwynedd woman from dialling 999 unless it is a genuine emergency after she made a string of calls to police.

Gwen Mitchelmore, 54, from Maentwrog, had rung 999 five times on 23 August and was threatening to call handlers, Dolgellau magistrates heard.

She pleaded guilty to causing an annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety by making the calls.

The court heard she had a history of similar offences.

Robert Blakemore, prosecuting, said that on 23 August five calls were made to the police resulting in officers going to the defendant's home.

"The defendant shouted abuse at the officers outside her home and eventually had to be arrested and taken to Dolgellau police station," he added.

The court heard that she had also been threatening and abusive to the emergency call handlers.

The crown prosecutor said that the defendant had a long history of similar offences, but the last series of calls to the emergency services was in 2006.

Defence solicitor Andrew Moodie said that the most recent offences had been triggered by a family bereavement.

"She told me that after making the first call she did not want the police to come around to her home, and the other calls were to try to stop the police from attending," he said.

The court issued a restraining order and she must not contact the 999 emergency services for the next 12 months unless there is a genuine emergency.

The defendant was also placed on a 12-month community and supervision order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work in the community. She must pay £85 court costs and a £60 victim surcharge.