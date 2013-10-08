Pair 'lucky to survive' Betws yn Rhos flat fire

Fire chiefs say two people were lucky to survive a fire at a Conwy county flat which did not have any working smoke alarms.

The blaze, which started at the property in Betws yn Rhos near Abergele at 01:42 BST, is being investigated.

The occupants escaped unhurt but their home was severely damaged.

Gary Brandrick, of North Wales fire service, said: "I can't overemphasise how lucky the two residents were to escape with their lives."

The senior fire safety manager added: "Fire can spread incredibly quickly and without the early detection provided by smoke alarms you are at greater risk of dying in a fire in your home.

"This fire caused severe damage to the property.

"Not having smoke alarms fitted in your home is playing a very dangerous game with your life and the lives of your loved ones."