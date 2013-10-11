Bryn Terfel: Pontio theatre named after opera star in Bangor

Image caption The theatre at the Pontio development will by named after opera singer Bryn Terfel

A theatre at a new arts centre in north Wales will be named after the Welsh opera star Bryn Terfel.

The venue within the Pontio arts complex under construction in Bangor, Gwynedd, will be named 'Theatr Bryn Terfel'.

The £44m Pontio project by Bangor University is expected to open in autumn 2014.

Bass-baritone Terfel was born and still lives in the county, when not touring the world to perform.

He is an honorary doctor of the university, and is well-known for bringing a large music festival to the Faenol estate on the outskirts of the city.

Image caption Terfel - born and bred in Gwynedd - is an international opera star

Announcing the decision to name the theatre in his honour, Bangor University's vice-chancellor, Prof John Hughes, said: ""At a meeting today, the University Council decided that the theatre should be named 'Theatr Bryn Terfel'.

"As everyone knows, Bryn has an international reputation in the arts, and he has already expressed his strong interest in and support for Pontio."

The university body said it was proud to honour "an individual who has made such a remarkable contribution to the field of music and been such an outstanding ambassador for the region and for Wales".

As well as a theatre, the 10,000 sq m Pontio complex will house a cinema, restaurant, bars and a new students' union, which was demolished along with Theatr Gwynedd to make way for the new buildings.