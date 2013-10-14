Tremor felt in parts of Gwynedd on Sunday

An earth tremor has been felt in parts of Gwynedd.

The tremor, described as a "noticeable rumble", happened at around 21:55 BST on Sunday, and was heard in Tregarth and Llanllechid near Bangor.

Measuring just one in magnitude, it was one of six similar tremors across Wales recorded by the British Geological Survey in the past 50 days.

In early summer, tremors of 3.8 and 2.8 in magnitude hit north Wales, centred on the Llyn peninsula.

North Wales regularly experiences tremors and experts say the area is no more active than in previous years.