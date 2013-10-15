£1.1m scheme to improve Parc Peulwys estate's green spaces

Image caption The £1.1m will be spent improving the green spaces on the estate

Work has begun to transform the green space on a social housing estate in the county of Conwy.

The £1.1m scheme at Parc Peulwys in Llysfaen near Colwyn Bay includes traffic management, new paths, enhancing play areas, landscaping and creating a new estate entrance.

The 260 ex-council houses are now looked after by Cartrefi Conwy.

Earlier this year £4m was spent on homes on the estate and its name was changed from Peulwys to Parc Peulwys.

Jackie Jackson, chair of the Friends of Parc Peulwys and a tenant on the estate for more than 20 years, said all the tenants she had spoken to were "delighted" with the plans.

"In the past Parc Peulwys may have been unfairly burdened with a poor reputation, although I have always been proud of where I live," she said.

"Now I think everyone thinks the same way and are equally proud to call Parc Peulwys their home."

Ginny Hardern, vice chair of the Friends of Parc Peulwys and a tenant on the estate for more than 30 years, added: "Everyone is pleased with the housing refurbishment work especially as tenants are saving money now thanks to the improved insulation.

"I think new paths, gardens and the other planned improvements will be a big boost to the estate."