North Wales Police tackles boat crime in Gwynedd

Police have been cracking down on marine crime in Gwynedd.

There has been an increase in the number of outboard engines stolen and property taken from boats in marinas and on private property, said North Wales Police.

Thieves have been raiding boats on moorings, trailers, boat yards and caravan sites.

Officers have been raising awareness of the crimes among boat owners and urged them to clearly mark their property.

Police Community Support Officer Paul Duggan, marine watch liaison officer in south Gwynedd, said: "The theft of an outboard to many is not just an expensive inconvenience, it can also impact massively on their business and livelihood."