Colwyn Bay flat fire: Wheat bag warmer blamed for fire

A wheat bag left to warm too long in a microwave is believed to have caused a fire in a 93-year-old woman's flat at a Conwy sheltered housing complex.

The pensioner and two other people were taken to hospital and about 30 to 40 other residents were evacuated from flats at Rhoslan Park in Colwyn Bay.

The blaze broke out at about 04:00 BST on Thursday.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the woman has been treated for smoke inhalation.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said she had been alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and was given safety advice over the phone from fire control operators while help was mobilised.

Accounted for

This alarm proved invaluable as it gave us an early warning that there was a problem at the address and enabled emergency services to respond quickly Gwyn Jones , North Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Police and ambulance staff were also called and the pensioner was led to safety to be treated by paramedics at the scene.

She was then transferred to hospital as a precaution.

The fire service said that other residents from the building, also as a precaution, and were safely accounted for.

Two others were treated at the scene and transferred to hospital.

Gwyn Jones from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted that the smoke alarm had been activated.

"This alarm proved invaluable as it gave us an early warning that there was a problem at the address and enabled emergency services to respond quickly," he said.

"It appears that a wheat bag left to re-heat for too long caused the fire and we are warning residents throughout north Wales who have any kind of warming device such as this to ensure that they follow the manufacturer's instructions.

"We also advise not to leave any cooking unattended."