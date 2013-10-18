Cooking warning after two fires in Conwy area

Image caption The elderly resident in the Llandudno property was woken by a smoke alarm

Firefighters are warning about the dangers of leaving cooking unattended after two fires in the Conwy area.

A 79-year-old man suffered minor burns to his head and arms on Thursday after a chip pan ignited at a property in Llandudno when he had fallen asleep.

It followed another call-out to a flat in Colwyn Bay after a fire sparked by an unattended microwave.

It comes as North Wales Fire and Rescue Service launches a campaign on cooking safety.

"More than half of all accidental dwelling fires we attend in north Wales are cooking related," said Gwyn Jones from north Wales fire service.

"The best advice we can give to people is to throw away your old style chip pan - use a thermostatically controlled deep fryer instead which cannot overheat and ignite in the same way.

"Never turn your back on cooking, even for a short time, and make sure you have a working smoke alarm."

Image caption The Llandudno fire started when this chip pan ignited

On Friday the fire service launched its "We Don't Want To Come Dine With You" campaign on cooking safety.

Over the next few months, fire officers will be offering advice to shoppers in north Gwynedd, as well as handing out kitchen timers and setting a kitchen cooking safety quiz.

"Time and time again we attend house fires which have started in the kitchen - it is so easy to forget your cooking, especially if you are tired, distracted or have been drinking," added Mr Jones.

"But the consequences can be devastating. We don't want to come dine with you and tackle your kitchen fire."