Four airlifted to hospital after boat capsizes off Gwynedd

Four people have been airlifted to hospital after the boat they were on capsized off the Gwynedd coast.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public after the 15-20ft (5-6m) sailing vessel overturned close to the shore between Aberdyfi and Tywyn.

The four managed to get ashore safely after an unsuccessful attempt to rescue them by lifeboat.

They were flown to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth as a precaution by an RAF rescue helicopter from Anglesey.

Milford Haven coastguard said the four people, who were wearing life jackets, were assessed on the shore by Aberdyfi coastguard team and it was decided they should attend hospital.

The coastguard said the four and their boat were caught in the surf, making a lifeboat rescue difficult.

The boat is now being recovered.