Canoeists rescued from 80ft gorge near Llanrwst
- 20 October 2013
Two canoeists have been rescued after getting stuck in an 80ft (25m) gorge in Llanrwst, Conwy county.
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team were called to the location near Conwy Falls cafe at about 14:45 BST.
Chris Lloyd, from the team, said the men missed a section on the river to paddle out and were flushed into the gorge by a rapid.
Both men were brought to safety unhurt, with ambulance and fire crews on hand to offer assistance.