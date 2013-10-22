Police on Anglesey hunt masked robbers who assaulted two men

Police are hunting two masked men who burst into a house on Anglesey, assaulted two people and stole cash.

Two men in their 30s were taken to hospital in Bangor but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The incident happened on Friday 18 October at a property in St Catherine's Close, Llanfaes near Beaumaris on Anglesey.

Det Con Chris Burrow said he remained hopeful the masked pair would be identified.

"During the course of the incident the offenders stole an amount of cash," he said.

"We are hoping to obtain a full description of the offenders in due course but we believe they were wearing some sort of face masks.

"Over the last 12 months we have seen a steady decrease in crimes of violence and with the continued support and vigilance from the local community I'm sure we can quickly identify those responsible."

Witnesses should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.