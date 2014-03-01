Arsonists are blamed for a blaze at a Gwynedd school which damaged a detached classroom, police have said.

Fire crews from Bangor and Menai Bridge were called to Our Lady's School in Bangor at around 19:30 GMT on Friday.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the crews wore breathing apparatus and cut their way into the roof space to put out the blaze.

North Wales Police are asking anyone saw anything suspicious between 18:20 GMT and 19:30 GMT to get in touch.

Witnesses are urged to contact the police by dialling 101 or phoning anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.