Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Mr Jones was last seen on Tuesday afternoon

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man whose car has been found on a beach car park at Anglesey.

North Wales Police said they are concerned for the welfare of Richard Jones, 51, from Bodedern who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

His red Volkswagen Golf car was found on the island near Benllech beach just before 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Mr Jones was last seen wearing navy jeans, trainers and a white long-sleeved top.