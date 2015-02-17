Captain, 16, praised for saving crew on sinking ship

Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Jake Bowman-Davies took the decision to abandon ship after two hours of pumping water out of his sinking boat

A 16-year-old ship's captain has been praised for saving his crew as his fishing boat sank in high seas.

Jake Bowman-Davies, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, kept his head as the Milford Haven-based boat filled with water at night off the Llyn Peninsula.

After two hours attempting to pump the water out, Jake decided to abandon the 15 metre (50ft) ship.

Jake, who took over as skipper of his father's boat before Christmas, said "the calmer you keep the easier it is".

He said: "I just knew if I kept calm it would be better.

"You realise what you're doing and what they've told you in training just kicks in."

The crabbing boat, called Cesca, hit danger at about 22:30 GMT on Thursday, but before coastguards could reach it the engines cut out.

Jake was woken by his crew - aged 30, 23 and 20 - as the boat was taking on water fast.

Jake said: "It just got too much, and the water wasn't going anywhere.

"It just kept on coming in, and then we had engine failure because it had got wet. At that point I was worried we were going to sink."

As the ship was rolling and pitching heavily, the four men climbed over the side of the listing fishing boat and jumped into an inflatable life raft.

Within 20 minutes, and RAF helicopter arrived and the crew was airlifted.

Coastguard Robert Bowyer said: "It's often a difficult judgement call for any captain to call for assistance and even more difficult to leave his vessel, which is his livelihood.

"By calling for assistance when he did the captain of the Cesca gave the rescue services time to get on scene and try and save his vessel."