Holyhead death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 66-year-old man on Anglesey.

North Wales Police was called to a flat in Market Street, Holyhead, at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday after reports a man had died.

Police said a 41-year-old man was later arrested and is being held at Caernarfon police station.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the man's death.

Det Ch Insp Iestyn Davies said formal identification of the dead man had not yet taken place, with his next-of-kin still to be located.

He said the flat where the man was found is accessed via a lane known locally as Bryn Dairy Lane.

"I am particularly interested in speaking to anyone who frequents this address or knows of any person or persons who do," he added.