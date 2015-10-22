Application to demolish Colwyn Bay pier rejected

Image caption Restoring the pier is estimated to cost £12m

An application to demolish a north Wales pier has been refused by the Welsh government.

Conwy council had sought permission to knock down Colwyn Bay pier.

The council said it was "disappointed" by the decision but plans to submit a new application which satisfies all of the guidelines and criteria.

A legal fight between former owner Steve Hunt and the council over ownership of the pier was taken to the High Court earlier this month.

The decision comes days after Clwyd West AM Darren Millar presented ministers with a petition, signed by more than 1,000 people.

Mr Millar said the decision brought campaigners "one step closer" to redeveloping the landmark for community use.

According to the council, the application satisfied two of three elements and members of the council's project board will meet in the "next few days" to consider a response.

A High Court judgement over ownership is expected by the end of November.