Wage cut of 25% for Anglesey school staff 'disappointing'

Plans to cut the pay of teaching support staff on Anglesey by up to 25% are "extremely disappointing", a union has said.

A 45-day consultation on the proposals ended on Thursday.

Anglesey council said it would hold further discussions with the trade unions before deciding how to move forward.

Unison's regional organiser Tony Jones said he would continue to press the authority to reconsider its position.

The council is implementing equal pay status to ensure workers across departments are on an even pay scale and address discrepancies between men and women.

Mr Jones said: "We are extremely disappointed that Anglesey County Council decided to impose single status on our members.

"Unison has maintained throughout this process that the authority has funds in reserve to call upon which would fully-fund single status and would not have placed our Anglesey County Council members in such detriment."