Death of man, 66, at Holyhead not suspicious, police say

The death of a 66-year-old man whose body was found in a flat on Anglesey is no longer being treated as suspicious, said North Wales Police.

A 41-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the death at Market Street, Holyhead, on Wednesday has been released.

A post mortem examination carried out on Friday found the man died of natural causes.

