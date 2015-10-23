Padarn Buses: Ex-employee admits false accounting

From the section

A former bus company employee has admitted false accounting involving claim forms, causing Gwynedd council to suffer a loss.

Darren Price, 45, from Llanrug, was bailed for a pre-sentence report at Caernarfon Crown Court.

The case followed a probe into Padarn Buses at Llanberis which closed in May 2014 with the loss of 84 jobs.

Fraud and false accounting charges denied by Anne Price, 29, from Llanberis, are to lie on file.

Prosecutor Jayne La Grua told the hearing: "The issue would have been the extent of her knowledge."