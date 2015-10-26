Project to 'revitalise' Llandudno Museum awarded £120,000

Image copyright Google

A £1.5m plan to "revitalise" a Conwy county museum is a step closer after the project received a £120,000 grant.

The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) awarded the funding to Llandudno Museum, with a view to granting a further £862,000.

Plans for the project include creating a family space for learning and community use, and installing a lift.

Roy Haley, of Llandudno Museum, said the funding would help to produce "a revitalised, engaging and modern experience".

"We still have to raise more funds to complete the project, but the practical advice and financial support of HLF is a massive help to the museum," he said.

The grant has been awarded during the Welsh Museums Festivals Week, that runs for a week until 1 November.