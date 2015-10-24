Man suffers 'traumatic injuries' in Criccieth car crash

From the section

A 27-year-old man has suffered "serious traumatic injuries" following a two-vehicle collision in Gwynedd.

The crash happened on the A497 Ffordd Penamser in Criccieth just before 09:30 BST on Saturday.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital in Bangor.

The road was closed but has since reopened.