Old Colwyn sailor to be honoured 33 years after death in the Falklands War

Image copyright Press Associaton Image caption Type 42 destroyer HMS Sheffield after she was hit by an Argentinean missile

A Royal Navy cook who died in the Falklands War will finally have his name added to his hometown's war memorial, 33 years after his death.

David Earnest Osborne RN, 22, was among 20 people killed on 4 May 1982, when HMS Sheffield was hit by an Argentinean anti-ship missile.

He was born in Old Colwyn, but at 10 he moved to Portsmouth and it was thought his name was on a war memorial there.

But it was not so campaigners bid for it to be on the Old Colwyn memorial.

Mr Osborne's family and friends were behind the campaign and were backed by a 3,000-signature petition from British armed forces veterans around the world.

Image copyright Ian S/Geograph Image caption Old Colwyn war memorial, where David Osborne's name will be added

Conwy councillor Brian Cossey, who sits on the Old Colwyn Memorial Trust committee, said: "Some 10 years ago the committee were asked to add the name to our war memorial.

"They were told at that time that his name was already on a memorial in Portsmouth as well as the Falklands memorial."

During the campaign, new information from the Parade Marshal of the Type 42 Association proved Mr Osborne's name was not on the Portsmouth memorial.

And Mr Cossey said when they heard that news, the committee had "no hesitation in agreeing to have a new plaque commissioned".

'Absolutely thrilled'

Mr Osborne's uncle Ronald Chapman said he was "absolutely thrilled".

He added: "It took a long time to get there but we've got it. I'm really grateful to everyone who signed the petition that helped to put the pressure on to make this happen."

Mr Chapman said his sister, Joyce Osborne, who is currently living in a care home, is "over the moon, absolutely delighted" that her son's name will finally be added to the memorial.

Image copyright Ronald Chapman Image caption David 'Ozzie' Osborne was just 22-years-old when he was killed

His name will be read out by Canon Quentin Bellamy, the vicar of Old Colwyn, on Remembrance Sunday.

Canon Bellamy hopes a bronze plate bearing the new name will also be added in time for the event.

"Whatever happens, his name will be read out - that's the least we could do," he said.

"It's a wonderful outcome. The good news is that David is going to be remembered where he should be."